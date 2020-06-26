Aaron Anthony Olivarri, age 31, of Bangs, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on, June 14, 2020 in Brownwood, Texas.

Memorial services are going to be at 10 A.M., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Creech will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Morgan Cemetery.

Aaron Anthony Olivarri was born on November 15, 1988 in Clifton, Texas to Tony Olivarri, Jr., and Stephanie Pauline Williams. Aaron was raised in Bosque County where he also attended school. He met Brittany Nicole Pierce in Meridian and soon moved to Brownwood where they have resided for the past 10 years. Aaron and Brittany have raised their children, Caprice, Darieus, and Xavien in Brownwood. He was a dedicated family man. Aaron never missed an opportunity to ride his motorcycle. Aaron was loved by everyone that he ever met and he will truly be missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Brittany Nicole Pierce of Brownwood; children, Caprice, Darieus, and Xavien all of Brownwood; father, Tony Olivarri, Jr., of Morgan; mother, Stephanie Williams of Morgan; sisters, Jayla Williams of Walnut Springs, Michelle Olivarri of Brownwood; brother, Axl Olivarri of Morgan; nieces and nephews, Anthony and Elizabeth, Sadie, Xoi, Mila, Zander, and Kaizer; other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by his grandmother Dallas "Nana" Taylor; grandfather, Billy Ray Williams, Sr.; and uncle, Billy Ray Williams, Jr.

Words of comfort and peace can be sent to the family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.