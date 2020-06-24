What Mr. Bruce Johnson (Letters, G-N, 6-20) fails to understand, something many people of his relative education seem to miss, is that systemic racism is not defined or refuted by anecdotal stories about individuals.

After all, one of America's greatest suffragettes was the orator Lucy Stone. Who you will not see immortalized in the nation's capital. Despite the fact that she was a fundamental voice for women's suffrage by the principle of "no taxation without representation" and a prominent voice in the abolition of slavery.

Mr. Johnson posited this question: How can there be systemic racism if for the last 5 years there's been a 17% interracial new marriage rate?

I'll pose my own question to him; How is meat still sold at fast food restaurants if certain fast food restaurants are now selling vegan options?

One point does not affirm the other.

Mr. Johnson and I should also talk about his reference to Tuskegee University. Because, it's a strange parallel to draw when the fact that the U.S. government purposely infected Black students there from 1932 to 1972 with venereal diseases like syphilis just to study the effects. The fact that he'd bring up Tuskegee specifically without acknowledging the history feels like a tasteless joke.

Justin Eckbledt/Amarillo