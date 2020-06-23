Once in a while, opportunity knocks at the perfect moment. In this moment, Tesla is knocking respectfully, yet boldly, on the door of our entire Central Texas region.

Tesla wants to partner with the incredible workforce in and around Austin. Tesla wants to enhance and advance our innovative, progressive and proactive economy, which has been carefully crafted in our hometown. And, Tesla wants to be an iconic corporate citizen who engages in the civic, charitable and creative fabric of our community.

Tesla has said it is considering a site outside Austin, as well as at least one competing site in Oklahoma. The possibility that Tesla would develop its Gigafactory in Central Texas could not arrive at a more opportune moment for working-class families. Tesla would bring thousands of great paying jobs for our citizens, providing career opportunities with upward mobility and generous benefits. Without doubt, Tesla would help our community narrow the economic disparity that unfairly separates numerous families from their just participation in our economy.

Tesla would invest hundreds of millions of dollars into its physical footprint. These investments would produce millions of dollars in ad valorem tax revenues for governmental jurisdictions throughout the region. And the massive payroll earned by Tesla employees would pulse throughout our economy, ultimately supporting small businesses, artisans and craftsmen, all of whom need an economic shot in the arm.

Tesla is asking elected officials to invest in this opportunity by agreeing to tax sharing or tax limiting agreements allowed by law. Tesla would invest its own money and pay the taxes on the facility it has created. Only then would the incentive agreement allow a partial return of the tax payments. The community would surely receive more than it gives, and the agreements would ensure compliance. This is an investment in our future.

Tesla is a great company, but this moment represents more than the recruitment of a single company. This is an opportunity to diversify our economy by welcoming a new and exciting industry to our town. While auto manufacturing is one of America’s great historic industries, Tesla represents the future of the auto industry with its innovative and environmentally responsible approach to clean energy cars and trucks. Hopefully, other clean energy suppliers will follow Tesla, creating an industry cluster of new opportunities.

In other communities where it has located, Tesla has proven to be a responsible corporate partner by contributing millions of dollars to worthy projects and facilitating programs to develop the local workforce, cultivate talent and protect the local environment. Tesla’s Manufacturing Development Program places high school graduates directly into manufacturing roles while allowing these graduates to continue studying automation and robotics at local community colleges. Their Tool and Die Apprenticeships at the Fremont facility have addressed a critical shortage of manufacturing talent by combining on-the-job training with relevant academic learning.

Tesla promotes an Externship Program for teachers that allows educators to participate in multi-day programs to learn more about developing the next generation of talent. Tesla has and will continue to invest millions of dollars in K-12 education to accelerate robotics and sustainability programs while also promoting engineering careers to young women.

All things considered, this opportunity — at this moment — to host Tesla’s Gigafactory has knocked timely and favorably on our community’s door. I hope we will open that door widely to extend a hearty welcome to Tesla, its leadership and the tremendous opportunity presented for our mutual benefit.

Farmer is chair of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce’s prosperity initiative, Opportunity Austin.