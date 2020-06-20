The headline of this column is a play on words about the way you feel in the first few months after having your first kid (in a daddy daze) and a reflection of the sweet moments of early fatherhood (the "daddy" days).

I’m past the dazed period (although not as far past as you may think because when my wife said she was pregnant with the sixth this winter I went somewhat catatonic for about 45 minutes), but I’m in the heart of the daddy days with the 22-month-old right now.

That kid is so excited to see me. All the time. As soon as I get home from work he’s running to the front door squeaking, "Hi Daddy! Hi Daddy!" He smiles at me for no reason, wants to sit next to me or on my lap, and asks, "Daddy home?" to my wife when I’m not at home.

When I’m mowing the grass, and passing back and forth in front of the window, he stands in the window waving and saying, "Hi Daddy!" every single time I pass. NASCAR drivers don’t have drunk fans that are this dedicated.

His daddy dedication isn’t a new phenomenon though. His four older brothers all went through the same thing in the twilight of 2-years-old. Which is also the time when the sun sets on the true daddy days.

There are a lot of really great things about that late 1-year-old timeframe. The physical ability to wrestle around, the verbal ability to make funny one and two word comments, and the general joyfulness of a carefree giggling toddler. But it doesn’t last.

That’s not to say the boys want nothing to do with their dad as they grow up. The 5-year-old still likes to be dad’s helper and has more than once been told he looks like my tail following me around. But it’s not with the same innocence or commitment as his youngest brother. And the 3-year-old is still excited to see me but mainly shows it by attempting to headbutt me in the groin. Again, a different experience and level of enjoyment from picking up the 22-month-old.

As great as the daddy days are, the goal never was to have them last forever. Actually, your goal is to make sure they don’t. After all, raising kids isn’t about you, the parent, no matter how many parenting columns you name after yourself.

If you haven’t experienced them yet, look forward to them. If you have, I hope you look back on them with poignant affection. And if you’re in them right now, don’t blink until that sun has fully set on the daddy days.

Harris and his wife live in Pflugerville with their five sons. Please email comments or suggestions for future columns to thoughtsforcaleb@gmail.com.