Austin has long been recognized as a progressive city, but its deep-seated history of racial segregation continues to manifest educational inequities for Black and Hispanic students. Both the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis and Rep. Gina Hinojosa’s office recently released data about elementary school poverty, showing what many already know to be true: deep inequities exist.

Black and Hispanic elementary students in Texas are tracked into schools that have much higher concentrations of poverty than the schools that white students attend. Disparities in Austin area schools are larger than any other region in the state. Our next superintendent needs to focus on the issues of segregation and equity to lead our district for real transformation.

In Travis County, Black and Hispanic elementary students attend schools that have rates of economically disadvantaged students that are more than 40 percentage points higher than the schools that are predominantly white. Those are larger gaps than in any other county in the state.

In addition, Austin ISD is the only district in the state that has a gap in school poverty rates of more than 50 points for both Black and Hispanic elementary students compared to white elementary students.

As an AISD parent and lifelong educator in Austin, I am ashamed that we lead the state in racial disparity in school poverty. In a city that boasts diversity, schools providing the foundation of our emerging citizenry and workforce shouldn’t reflect such a gap.

Higher concentration of school poverty is correlated with lower academic achievement, especially for low-income students. Poor students who attend high poverty schools are less likely to attend college and have lower lifetime earnings than poor students who attend integrated schools. The ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education that separate is never equal is still true today.

Access to quality public education is a pillar of the American Dream. Economic mobility is not possible without it. We must provide the schools that make this possible.

Truly integrated schools, with students from a wide variety of racial, cultural and economic backgrounds, are good for everyone. Overall achievement is higher and achievement gaps are smaller. Students who have relationships with kids who are different than them have better interpersonal skills, less implicit bias.

We pay lip service to Black lives and immigrants, while fighting school boundary changes and affordable housing developments that would bring them into our communities. We must do better.

The events of 2020 have brought into focus the sharp inequities in our society. The racism that we see playing out in our city and nation is not the result of a few bad actors, but a system in which we are all complicit. This crisis is an opportunity to reevaluate and rebuild our society into the country we pretend it already is — one where all people have freedom, power and agency over their lives; where race and class don’t determine life outcomes; where there is justice and opportunity for all.

School communities that do not reflect the racial and economic diversity of the larger Austin area are not good for our kids, other people’s kids or the future of a well-functioning democracy. The current search for a new superintendent is an opportunity to change course. We must urge the school board to hire leadership that can lead for equity and integration. We must let it be known that the status quo of stark imbalances in concentrations of poverty do not align with our vision of our district. We can work together to live out our professed values and build a better city and future for all of our children.

Sterne worked in Austin ISD as a teacher and administrator for a decade, and is now pursuing her doctorate in education policy at the University of Texas.