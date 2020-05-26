Nearly simultaneously, President Trump announced to the world that he is taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 infection, the National Institutes of Health announced a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, and the Texas Board of Pharmacy lifted restrictions that limited physicians’ ability to prescribe the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine is the most widely used treatment for systemic autoimmune diseases. Despite the lure that it could also be an easily accessible treatment for COVID-19, we should not lift restrictions on hydroxychloroquine. We must resist the siren call of allowing unrestricted access to promising COVID-19 treatments.

The pandemic-sparked toilet paper shortage of 2020 demonstrates an important truth: Fear of scarcity causes genuine scarcity. When people are afraid there won’t be enough toilet paper to go around, they buy more than they need. The result is full garages and empty store shelves. A shortage of toilet paper is frustrating; a shortage of lifesaving medication is a disaster.

Lifting medication restrictions on hydroxychloroquine will cause unnecessary demand and raises the specter of a critical shortage. Fear of a critical shortage is enough to make such a shortage a reality. Restrictions on prescribing hydroxychloroquine serve as a firewall between the public and panic buying of the drug.

From a philosophical perspective, it can be difficult to see why we would willingly sacrifice our freedoms and subject ourselves to the rule of government. One answer highlights the way governments allow society to collaboratively pursue its goals.

In any collaborative project, if everyone contributes meaningfully, they achieve their goal and everyone wins. But if someone can get away without doing their fair share and the project succeeds, they can get all of the benefits at none of the cost. If too many people take this latter route, projects fail and everyone loses.

Governments can solve this challenge by punishing people who refuse to collaborate. As the cost of non-cooperation goes up, fewer will take the risk, and the odds of achieving a shared goal improve.

If society reserves promising COVID-19 treatments for the worst off, we all benefit. This maximizes the chances of having access to treatment when we desperately need it.

By contrast, lifting restrictions on promising COVID-19 treatments drives people to buy medicine they don’t need so they can guarantee they have it if the worst happens. This route leaves everyone worse off—unable to get the medicine we need, when we need it.

Policies that have the potential to harm individuals who are the worst off deserve special scrutiny; it is better to take $100 from a millionaire than it is to take the last dollar of someone living on the streets. Lifting restrictions on hydroxychloroquine threatens to harm the worst-off —by limiting access to hydroxychloroquine for those with autoimmune disorders and those who are critically ill with COVID-19- to provide access to hydroxychloroquine for the comparatively well-off, those with mild or moderate COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions on promising Covid-19 treatments both protect the worst-off and do the work governments are supposed to do. Lifting those restrictions would do nothing but guarantee that unused medicine gathers dust on the shelf while the worst-off die, unable to get the life-sustaining drugs they need.

Graber is an associate professor of philosophy and director of the Medical Humanities in the University of Texas at San Antonio Department of Philosophy and Classics.