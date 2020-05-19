Twisting science to frighten

us will not reduce infections

Re: May 13 commentary, “Reopening Texas is a scientifically valid option.”

I applaud the American-Statesman for publishing the smart, concise opinion article on May 13.

The lockdown is impairing our ability to live with the effects of this virus, while not changing the long game. The authors wisely make the point that stringent lockdown policies are just pushing infections into the future. Twisting science to frighten people cannot appreciably reduce further infections. I agree that locking down the entire population instead of protecting those most at-risk will likely lead to more deaths. We should be easing the lockdown to save lives.

Thank you for making the case for using the best available data to make smart judgments about how to proceed with the response to the virus. No country has ever improved the health or safety of its population by making itself poorer.

Sylvia Sharplin, Austin

Expand Medicaid now

to protect the vulnerable

Texas leads the nation in its number of uninsured, and that number continues to increase. We should not be proud of that fact. With 5 million uninsured per the 2018 census numbers released in 2019, and more than a million people already filing for unemployment since the pandemic started, the numbers are grim.

When people get sick and don’t have access to health care, it ends up costing the taxpayer more and, in the current situation, very likely means that person will get others in the community sick. Gov. Abbott needs to take immediate executive action to expand Medicaid and ensure that the needs of our most vulnerable are being met.

We will weather our current situation all the better if more people can get the care they need.

Rachel Jackson, Austin

When 5 out of 6 just

isn’t good enough

Re: May 12 letter to the editor, “Doggett owes apology for comments on Trump.”

For decades Austin and Travis County have overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in statewide and national elections. In spite (or because) of this we have been gerrymandered into six U.S. congressional districts, and five of our six U.S. representatives are Republican. The writer, upset over Lloyd Doggett's criticism of a Trump letter, refers to the the lone Democrat as "ungerrymanderable."

Wow. I guess 5 out of 6 isn't good enough, and we need to be totally controlled by a demographically dwindling minority because they know better. Add in voter suppression, opposition to voting by mail during a pandemic, and Mitch McConnell's theft of a seat on the Supreme Court and they are pretty close to achieving their goal. I encourage everyone to vote in November.

Joe McCreight, Austin

We should do right

by the postal service

It is imperative that the United States Postal Service receive financial assistance. It is only because they have been charged with unique retiree-funding requirements through the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act that they are in dire financial straits.

In our current time, postal workers are on the front lines proving crucial and essential services. We Americans rely heavily on them in turn. Our elected officials need to do right by them because it’s their job and it’s the right thing to do.

Natalie Durkin, Austin

Clarifying the judiciary’s

standard on innocence

Re: May 11 letter to the editor, “How will the media cover Biden, Flynn?”

The letter writer said, “It is up to Joe Biden to prove he is innocent just as Brett Kavanaugh did.”

Maybe the writer forgot that the U.S. judicial system's standard has been "innocent until proven guilty."

Seems he may not have that quite correct in his letter.

Jim Hinkhouse, Georgetown

No apology is needed

for telling it like it is

Re: May 12 letter to the editor, “Doggett owes apology for comments on Trump.”

The "Liar of the Week" award has gone to President Trump with such monotonous regularity that now Sen. Doggett is admonished to apologize for telling the truth.

So, it seems people are passing away of a deadly hoax, not a deadly pandemic. To tell you the truth, that's a relief. Maybe there's already a vaccine for a hoax.

Karen Stone, Austin