We first met at The Steeping Room, where our server took care to help us pick the right teas as we collaborated. Today we are left wondering whether that server is able to nourish herself and her family, or if she is one of the thousands lining up for a meal from the food bank.

Small businesses are essential because they truly give character to our cities and towns. Supporting small business is the path to a recovered, thriving economy. As Texas small business owners ourselves, we’ve been disappointed to watch our state’s COVID-19 response lag behind even the federal government and other states.

The restaurant industry was one of the first to bear the brunt of the disaster and quickly banded together to ask state leaders for relief, such as deferral of franchise tax payments. But it wasn’t until the IRS extended the tax filing deadline to July 15 that Texas followed suit on the franchise tax. Governor Abbott’s May 1 order on partial restaurant re-opening is of little practical use for those businesses, many of which are remaining “take-out only” as the risks of re-opening outweigh the benefits of a dining room at 25% capacity.

With 98.6% of Texas businesses classified as “small businesses” that account for more than 45% of Texas employees, state leaders have a responsibility to be more proactive in providing relief. Yet, small businesses in Texas are still forced to pay taxes that could be deferred a quarter or two, such as those on alcohol sales. Instead of using those funds immediately to make payroll and paying the state later, small businesses are on the hook for those taxes plus potential late fees and penalties.

As much as Texas likes to believe it wins the business-friendliness arm-wrestling match with California, it was California Governor Gavin Newsom who announced a slew of initiatives to help his state’s small businesses, including interest-free deferral of sales/use tax up to $50,000 for businesses with less than $5 million in taxable sales for one year.

The Texas Comptroller’s office has deferred tax payments in previous times of disaster, such as after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The comptroller’s office could also suspend or reduce fees for renewals of mobile, temporary permits, and change of ownership for existing food establishments.

In contrast to Texas state leadership, swift, creative responses are happening at the county and city level, and within the business community. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was the first in Texas to issue a “shelter in place” order when the governor would not, and Bexar, Travis and Harris quickly followed suit. Additionally, Harris County granted an extension on 12-month property tax payment plans so businesses could defer their March, April and May payments.

In Austin, corporate and small business partners have come together to propose a supplemental emergency network, Keep Austin Together, which finds items within the supply chain at risk of going to waste. It employs existing food businesses to prepare those items into meals that are then distributed to food-insecure communities, many of which are in need of assistance for the first time and risk overwhelming the city’s existing resources.

It is our hope that state leaders will be in closer conversation with the Texas small business community and will more proactively address our needs (which are inseparable from the needs of the Texans we employ and serve) with even bigger, bolder, more Texas-sized programs than those of other states.

Chevalier is CEO of The Cook’s Nook, a culinary incubator, and a member of the Austin-Travis County Food Policy Board.

Ryan is CEO of Austin-based consulting firm Blue Sky Partners, and serves on two City of Austin citizen advisory commissions.