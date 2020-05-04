Either as a Zen Buddhist chaplain, or now as a clinical psychologist, I’ve spent my entire career working with trauma, grief and end-of-life concerns. Facing death (either as a patient or caregiver), trauma and other seminal life challenges can leave even the most resilient feeling bereft.

A natural consequence of anxiety is that we crave information. The more traumatic our circumstances, the more desperate we can understandably become for some way to understand and cope with the seemingly unfathomable.

One traditional approach in psychotherapy is to refrain from telling therapy clients what to do or how to think because if people discover their own answers for themselves, as opposed to simply being told what to think, their insight is more likely to endure and facilitate growth. In Buddhism, we often say that all beings have Buddha nature, meaning everyone has the ability to change and flourish, and in my work I consistently find this to be true.

But when our lives are upended, when the most painful thing possible has occurred, how do we find the strength to endure? In traditional Buddhist language the path to nirvana (the cessation of suffering) is defined as a three-fold path: Buddha, dharma, sangha, and this ancient spiritual model of transformation fits well with modern psychological research. Zen and psychology both stress an integrative, methodological approach that involves the role of mentors, skillful thoughts and behaviors, and community.

The term Buddha simply means that we all need guides or mentors. No matter who we are, there is always someone more knowledgeable. Skillful teachers can have many forms. In my own life I have a Zen teacher who shepherded me through my ordination training in South Korea and continues to be a guide. As a psychologist, I’ve always sought out clinical mentors and wise professional peers I can consult with. In an equally true sense, my wife and children are my teachers; musicians, poets, novelists and filmmakers can also be teachers. In a world filled with trauma, it’s important to remember that our world is also filled with wise and compassionate voices to guide us.

Dharma is a Sanskrit word that literally means "holding." The term dharma means holding the teachers of the Buddha. When you read Buddhist texts, the term dharma is illuminated to mean both our cognitions and behaviors; dharma is how we think and act in the world. In religion we often focus on beliefs (thoughts). While beliefs are important, what’s perhaps even more important are our actual behaviors—the things we do to make our thoughts and ideals a lived, experiential reality. Behaviors can change the way we think and help us align with purposeful living.

In Zen, the most common set of behaviors are the different types of meditation but there is a multiplicity of practices that can facilitate deep healing. Talk therapy can certainly provide healing and growth and in my own life I’ve seen how exercise and art have brought about transformation. Often, I find that my deepest healing occurs when I’m simply playful and spontaneous with my family and friends, when I don’t have to try to achieve anything. As the singer-songwriter Jackson Browne observed: "The times when we were happy were the times we never tried."

Sangha is Sanskrit for "community." Interestingly, in the original Buddhist texts the Buddha states that the community is the most important part of the path. Communities come in many complementary forms. Meditation groups and group therapy are obvious examples of healing communities. I’ve personally found healing and restoration in communities ranging from running groups, writer’s groups, martial arts dojos and regular gatherings of tabletop gamers.

In the age of COVID-19 one of the most vexing challenges is that for the good of our species we need to engage in physical distancing, so our communities may feel strained, or even less supportive. For now, for our mutual good and safety, we can’t be together in the same, established ways. It takes time to find new ways to connect, and the process of adjustment can be hard. But during the pandemic we’re also finding new ways to connect and maintain our relationships and skillful practices.

During these difficult days, connect with your guides, pay attention to your thoughts and behaviors, and reach out to your communities both old and new. What is skillful for you? Keep at it; the harder the path, the more important it is to be diligent for this is the way to your Buddha nature, to the insight we need in these times.

David Zuniga is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Austin and an ordained Zen Buddhist priest. His website is a free, interdisciplinary source of support: http://www.drdavidzuniga.com.