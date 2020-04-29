Roy should be first

to return to work

In recent days, the GOP has attempted to paint small protests against stay-at-home measures as a mass movement. They’ve been cheered by, among others, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who has compared efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus to “Nazi Germany.”

But the reason for our current economic catastrophe isn’t social distancing. It’s the Trump administration’s unpreparedness. Had adequate testing measures been in place earlier, countless jobs —and, more importantly, lives — could’ve been saved.

Chip could’ve used his position in Congress to fight for ramped-up testing. He didn’t.

We can’t solve our economic emergency without solving the public health crisis keeping us home. If Chip believes it’s time for Texans to return to work without adequate testing measures in place, we have a simple message for him: you first.

Lucas Schaefer, Austin

Everyone wins if we ban

gas-powered leaf blowers

Re: April 17 letter to the editor, “Longing for lawn care without the side effects.”

I optimistically look forward to the day when Austin joins the many cities in the U.S. that have banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

In the meantime, we can do our part by opting to use a rake when possible. Granted that gas-powered leaf blowers get the job done quickly, but are the many harmful side effects worth it? Lawn services may be willing to use rakes for a few extra dollars. It's a win-win: your home will not be surrounded by a cloud of noxious fumes; your landscapers will be less likely to go deaf or suffer from lung damage; you and your neighbors can enjoy listening to the birds sing. Raking can be a fun, healthy family activity benefiting both kids and adults.

Here's a challenge for Austin. Washington, D.C., has approved banning gas-powered leaf blowers effective January 2022 — can we beat them to it?

Rita Scopinich, Austin

Faith-based politics has

limits during a pandemic

Stupidity kills: always has; always will.

Occasionally dumb luck saves your backside and is confused with godly intervention. Don’t insult your deity of choice because stupidity is as patient as it is lethal. During the current pandemic, rethink your standards if President Trump is your leader.

If you value your life over the political whims and winds that whip lies into submissive victories, history teaches us tragedy as a punitive win rarely succeeds — Easter being an exception.

Be a smart student.

Faith-based politics during the COVID-19 heath crisis has its limitations.

Mary Alice Altorfer, New Braunfels

Poor analogy: Crash

deaths not contagious

Re: April 17 commentary, "The governor is accountable for a Texas economy in ruins."

Don Huffines uses an analogy I’m so sick of hearing: Yes, more people die in car crashes every year than from COVID-19. And of course, we don't outlaw cars or shut down the auto industry. Why? Car crashes are not contagious. When there is a wreck on MoPac, there isn't a 6% chance that everyone who drives by will also get in a wreck. This is just a simple-minded and incorrect comparison, one that all thinking people should correct when they hear it.

Regarding the thought that Abbott ceded control to local officials, that may be the only time Abbott has done that correctly. Time and again, he’s proven he’s all for local control — except regarding fossil fuels, guns, the environment and women's rights.

I thought it was an overreaction at the time, but Mayor Adler kept Austin from turning into New Orleans by canceling South by Southwest. Sometimes local control is best.

Brian Wilson, Austin