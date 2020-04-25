Medical experts needed

on Abbott’s strike force

The strike force that Gov. Greg Abbott has assembled includes nearly 40 business and political leaders, but very few medical representatives. Those few include mostly political-oriented people like Mark McClellan or administrators. It has only one person currently working in an area of medicine relevant to COVID-19, an assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases.

This is a medical/biological problem, not an economic problem. The Strike Force should have 40 people with appropriate backgrounds in epidemiology; respiratory, emergency, geriatric and infectious disease medicine; and a handful of representatives from politics or business. I know CEOs want to open things up — so do we all — but we must solve the COVID-19 problem first.

This is the problem with Republican leadership. They have spent the last 40 years saying government is the problem and working hard to defund it. A crisis like this points out how important competent government is to the solution.

Lon Heuer, Austin

Young workers shoulder

burden of lockdown

Re: April 19 editorial, "Don’t reopen at the expense of health, safety."

Frankly, I think your editorial is skewed by your readership — which I'm sure is heavily older people, many on comfortable retirements who can maintain social distancing indefinitely with no economic hardship.

The other side of the story are the millions of mostly young people, mostly low income, many of them working in hospitality or services, who are now unemployed. They don't read the paper, but they are the ones paying the cost of the lockdown.

Gradual reopening of the economy is not just a position of right-wing nut jobs. It's too long to go into here, but the policies being followed in Sweden to me represent a sincere and rational attempt to find a middle ground between protecting the health of the most fragile, and preserving economic opportunities for the young.

Geoff Bradford, Austin

H-E-B has safety,

sanity well stocked

Re: April 17 article, “Abbott faces crosswinds as he prepares plan to reopen Texas.”

My heart sank when I saw the picture of 150 protesters in front of the Governor's Mansion, gathered closely, many of them even without a face cover.

While I absolutely support the right to voice your opinion and I really understand the dire situation a lot of people are in, this behavior was extremely dangerous, ignorant and extremely short-sighted.

My Austin I found this afternoon when I grocery shopped at my H-E-B at Jollyville Road: There was not a single person not wearing a face cover. People were patient, considerate and polite at all times, customers and employees alike.

The handling of the store has been exemplary from day one. Cheers and thank you to H-E-B for a job extremely well done!

Henrike Belz, Austin

Biden should skip

debates with Trump

Former vice president Joe Biden is an honorable, responsible, capable public servant who has devoted his life to the betterment of this country.

Later this year he will have the opportunity to spar with President Donald Trump, a narcissistic, lying street-fighter, in a series of debates for the presidency of the United States.

I think it is totally justified for Biden to just say that he chooses not to put himself in a position where, for two hours, he’ll have abusive lies thrown at him from a person known to be very skilled at handing out abuse for decades.

The citizens of America know both these men very well and we know that a real debate on issues on how the country should be led will not occur. So why should Biden subject himself to this? I say no, skip the debates. I am calling for others to promote is idea.

Joseph Hunt, Austin

We’ll know it’s safe

when officials go out

I appreciate the efforts, how ever imperfect, at all levels to strike the balance between safety and the restoration of jobs and business revenues. But, personally, I’m not going back to my old ways until somebody credible tells me we have herd immunity.

Politicians who want to move earlier than that should volunteer to drive a bus.

Joe Cain, Austin

Look at daily death toll

for fair comparison

Re: April 17 commentary, “The governor is accountable for a Texas economy in ruins.”

In his April 17 commentary, Don Huffines claims that “Statistically, the risk of dying in a car accident is much higher than dying from COVID-19.”

His argument is badly flawed since he compared the total number of COVID-19 deaths that had occurred in the single month since people started dying of the infection, 364, with the average number of traffic deaths that occur in Texas in an entire year, about 3,600.

He should have compared the number of people that each day are now dying of COVID-19 in Texas, with the average 10 people who die each day in traffic accidents.

No one knows how many people COVID-19 will ultimately claim this year in Texas. It will certainly be in the thousands. How many thousands depends on how each Texan responds to doing their part to prevent the spread of this killer.

Robert Wilson, Austin