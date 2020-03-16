Another financial

train wreck ahead

It has been fascinating to watch as President Trump has worked to remove knowledgeable people, many President Obama’s appointees, from heading various governmental departments and replacing them with uniquely incompetent people, thus hollowing out the expertise in government and surrounding himself with toadies telling him what he wants to hear.

In the meantime Trump acts as the dispenser of knowledge — some of it wrong — on the virus. And if it weren’t so tragic, it would be humorous having Vice President Mike Pence, whose response as Indiana governor to an HIV outbreak was to “pray on it,” in charge of the task force dealing with COVID-19. Clearly the stock market has been spooked now that the rubber has hit the road.

Is it going to take another Democratic administration to clean up a third major Republican financial train wreck over the past 100 years? (The first two? Think Hoover and Bush Jr.)

Ben Liles, Salado

Not paying inmates

also carries a cost

Re: March 11 Nation Extra e-edition article, “NY’s solution to hand sanitizer shortage: Prison labor, hourly wages below $1.”

I read with interest the article regarding the debate in New York over inmate labor and the lack of fair wages for inmates getting paid only 16 cents per hour.

In Texas however, that 16 cents an hour would be an improvement, as the state fully embraces the 13th Amendment that allows for slavery if one is incarcerated. Texas is one of only two states in the nation that does not pay its inmates for the work that they do on behalf of the state.

When they finally leave prison, they are penniless with virtually no money for housing, food, etc. The consequences for that can be enormous. What does virtually every other state get that Texas does not?

Shannon FitzPatrick, San Marcos

In wake of SXSW, we need

to review lessons learned

Did Austin officials believe that among the multitude of South by Southwest attendees, from dozens of countries, crowded together for over a week, no one would carry coronavirus, now in its fourth month, with its two-week incubation period?

When symptom-free victims can apparently be contagious?

When attendees infected here would spread the virus far beyond Austin upon returning home?

A South by Southwest epidemic has been avoided, but going forward, our leaders would be well advised to follow the precautionary principle, which counsels that when facing potentially serious but uncertain risks, decision-makers should opt for caution and use pessimistic, if not worst-case, scenarios. Rigorously applied, that methodology would likely have led to a significantly earlier and somewhat less disruptive cancellation.

Our elected leaders and health officials should immediately launch a "lessons learned" exercise, with meaningful public input, to foster improved future decision-making and restore public confidence in government.

Lance Vinson, Austin

A useful scapegoat

for every problem?

Any day now I fully expect to read that some defense attorney, somewhere, has offered this closing statement:

“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, convicting my client would be a gross miscarriage of justice. You have heard a lot of evidence against him. How he planned the murder, was captured on video firing the fatal shot and disposing of the body, and found carrying the smoking gun that was positively identified as the murder weapon. How he admitted to the police that he was glad he did it, and so on. But Obama … .”

Alan W. Ford, Bastrop