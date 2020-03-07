Disproportionately high rates of viral hepatitis and liver cancer are jeopardizing the lives of countless Texans. Unfortunately, discriminatory and illegal restrictions on treatment prevent thousands from accessing necessary care. Current Medicaid restrictions on hepatitis C treatments leave too many patients untreated, leading to further complications and rising liver cancer rates.

If left untreated, hepatitis C – the nation’s deadliest infectious disease – can lead to cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer. However, hepatitis C is curable. Nine out of ten people who receive treatment are cured and are less likely to develop liver cancer or other complications. Policymakers should remove the discriminatory Medicaid restrictions on hepatitis C treatment so that we can focus on screening and treating the 584,000 Texans who may have hepatitis C.

As a physician, I spend my days treating sick people. Sometimes the treatment is straightforward: get plenty of rest and fluids. For others, it’s more challenging as there might not be treatments, or the treatments are highly complicated. When it comes to hepatitis C patients, the process can be more complex.

Before talking to a hepatitis C patient, I look through their chart to determine the best treatment plan. While what’s medically best for the patient should determine the treatment, unfortunately I must also consider their insurance. If my patient is one of 4 million Texas Medicaid enrollees, for whom the prevalence of hepatitis C is three times higher than commercially insured patients, I cannot treat them unless they have developed advanced liver disease. I have to share with those patients that, while there is a cure for hepatitis C, I can’t treat them today due to the various restrictions.

Because of liver damage and sobriety restrictions, and specialist prescriber requirements, the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable (NVHR) and the Harvard Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation (CHLPI) gave the Texas Medicaid program a “D+” rating.

The prescriber restriction disproportionately impacts those in rural Texas by denying them access to a cure for their chronic infection, considering that many regions, such as South Texas, do not have specialists. Furthermore, the state fails to prevent new infections by restricting hepatitis C treatment among drug users, who if treated and cured cannot infect others with the virus. Medicaid restrictions lead to serious health implications, including an increased rate of transmission to babies. The restrictions also cause an undue economic burden due to costly complications from nontreatment, such as liver failure and cancer.

While cancer rates are generally decreasing because of improved prevention, liver cancer has become the fastest-growing cancer in the U.S., and Texas has the highest rate of new liver cancer diagnosis and the fourth-highest death rate. Despite clear evidence that treating viral hepatitis leads to lower liver cancer rates; availability of vaccines to prevent hepatitis A and B; and curative treatment for hepatitis C, liver cancer rates keep rising.

Texas Medicaid should remove the liver disease and sobriety restrictions, eliminate the prescriber requirements, and ensure that all Medicaid programs have consistent, transparent, and uniform policies.

Our job as physicians is to help. Of the eight viral infections that are known to cause cancer, only one, hepatitis C, is curable. It’s incredibly hard when you know there is a cure for your patient, but you can’t administer it. It’s wrong and goes against sound medical practice and our professional ethics.

It’s time that we come together as a state, remove the restrictions to hepatitis C treatment, and prioritize treating patients. Hepatitis C is a curable disease – Texans shouldn’t have to wait to receive a cure and reduce their risk of liver cancer.

Jain is an American Board of Internal Medicine-certified infectious disease specialist in Texas.