By Antonette Weatherly, Special to the Herald Democrat

Friday

Feb 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM Feb 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM


To See You, Lord


By Antonette Weatherly


I don't want to be a tour guide


at the nature reserve called Abba,


directing others’ attention


to that cliff-face over there…


that ravine…


that bush…


that vista,


fabricating wonder for guests


but having in my soul


completely lost touch


with the landscape of my Father's heart.


I want to see you, Lord.


Fully.


I want to feel the texture, heat and cold.


To breathe your air and discover


the unseen tracks of who you are.


I don't want to live a life that points to you.


That's not enough.


I want to live engrossed in you.


Sweat on my brow.


Dirt under my nails.


Flowers in my hair.


Utterly lost in the wild wonder.