To See You, Lord
By Antonette Weatherly
I don't want to be a tour guide
at the nature reserve called Abba,
directing others’ attention
to that cliff-face over there…
that ravine…
that bush…
that vista,
fabricating wonder for guests
but having in my soul
completely lost touch
with the landscape of my Father's heart.
I want to see you, Lord.
Fully.
I want to feel the texture, heat and cold.
To breathe your air and discover
the unseen tracks of who you are.
I don't want to live a life that points to you.
That's not enough.
I want to live engrossed in you.
Sweat on my brow.
Dirt under my nails.
Flowers in my hair.
Utterly lost in the wild wonder.