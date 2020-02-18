It’s your turn to be heard.

Early voting starts today and runs through Feb. 28 for the March 3 primary election. So much attention is swirling around the high-stakes Democratic presidential primary, but Central Texans also have important races to consider closer to home.

Below is a recap of the Statesman endorsements in select primary races. Find the full pieces, videos of our candidate interviews and other campaign coverage at statesman.com/elections.

Not sure which district you’re in? Look up your address at wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home.

U.S. Senate: MJ Hegar, Democratic primary

U.S. House 10: Pritesh Gandhi, Democratic primary (winner faces U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican)

U.S. House 17: Rick Kennedy, Democratic primary; Ahmad Adnan, Republican primary

U.S. House 21: Wendy Davis, Democratic primary (winner faces U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, Republican)

U.S. House 25: Julie Oliver, Democratic primary; U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, Republican primary

U.S. House 31: Christine Eady Mann, Democratic primary; U.S. Rep. John Carter, Republican primary

U.S. House 35: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democratic primary; Nick Moutos, Republican primary

Texas House 45: State Rep. Erin Zwiener, Democratic primary; Kent "Bud" Wymore, Republican primary

Texas House 47: Jenny Roan Forgey, Republican primary (winner faces state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Democrat)

Texas House 49: Jenai Aragona-Hales, Republican primary (winner faces state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Democrat)

Texas House 51: State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, Democratic primary

Travis County District Attorney: Incumbent Margaret Moore, Democratic primary (winner faces Republican challenger Martin Henry)

Travis County Attorney: Laurie Eiserloh, Democratic primary

Travis County Sheriff: Liz Donegan, Democratic primary (winner faces Republican Raul Vargas and independent Jason Ryan Salazar)

Travis County Commissioner: Ann Howard, Democratic primary (winner faces Republican challenger Becky Bray)