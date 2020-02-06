Kiddie train situation is

casualty of government

Re: Jan. 30 article, “Zilker Zephyr managers say they’re done running Austin’s tiny train.”

What a great picture of Austin's bloated and inept administration. A kiddie train — repeat: A kiddie train! — contract couldn't be negotiated after one year and the operator of 22 years says enough already and bails after spending tens of thousands dollars of dollars trying to appease Parks and Recreation, and Concessions and Contracts. Did I mention it's a kiddie train?! Similar situation recently with the beloved and long-standing management of the Butler Pitch and Putt.

Yet we see millions of dollars thrown at a homeless crisis that same administration created.

So you tell me: who does Austin leadership care more about: The people who live here and pay taxes or the people that come here to receive those tax dollars as benefits?

Come the election it's time to clean house and try and bring some sanity into an insane administration. I'm not hopeful — I'm moving to Idaho!

Alan Patty, Austin

Was impugning Hillary’s

character just practice?

Re: Jan. 27 letter to the editor, ”If Hillary’s nominee she won’t get his vote.”

During the last buildup to the presidential election, there was an open character destruction campaign against Hillary Clinton from American and certain Russian adversaries. Their goal was to impugn Clinton’s character to hopefully swing the election to the American right.

The writer labels Clinton with descriptive words such as, lying, vindictive, inept and smirking, among other derogatory words. He then goes on to proclaim he will not vote for her this go- around if she runs; he will still vote for Trump. I imagine this must be real in his mind, or he’s just practicing the GOP hate pitch for this season’s election. This form of politics is something Americans haven’t seen before, but is apparently effective, and now expected.

Trump has already made his overture to China. Now we await Trump’s infamous solicitation “Russia, if you’re listening ... .”

Robert White, Round Rock

History won’t be kind

to our Texas senators

To Sens. Cornyn and Cruz:

I get that you are partisans who are terrified of Trump and primarily concerned about getting reelected, but I am stunned that you are willing to so meekly surrender your Constitutionally mandated Congressional oversight responsibility of the executive branch.

You swore an oath to uphold and defend our Constitution, but by covering up the corruption of this president you are urinating all over it instead. History will not look fondly on your cowardice.

Jim Krzmarzick, Austin

The Iowa experience

should be wake-up call

The debacle of the Iowa caucus should be a wake-up call to Democrats.

Why should Iowa be the first test of presidential candidates?

"It's always been this way" doesn't work in the 21st century. Democratic National Committee, take a cue from Michael Bloomberg: Ignore Iowa and focus on states that truly represent the American electorate.

Doesn't "Texas First" sound good right about now?

David Fox, Austin

Beat Trump-priority

could doom us

Iowa exemplifies what is concerning about the current political environment. The first lesson is, why should a small unrepresentative state hold sway in the high-stakes game of electing a person to represent American values both at home and around the world?

But what is more disturbing to me is many of the voters, both in polls and interviews, say their priority is beating the current president. This is exactly how the Congress acts — stay in office no matter what.

When the people begin to think and act this way, instead of supporting individuals who represent their personal policy preferences, we may be doomed to a disastrous political gridlock for decades.

As only one voter all I can do is choose the person who I believe will serve well the most people. And hope this might be an example for those in a leadership position to do the same.

Carolyn Smith, Austin