Children who have been removed from abusive homes, often saddled with trauma and hurting for support, should not be left to sleep in government offices.

And yet a shocking number are.

As the Statesman’s Julie Chang recently reported, Texas had an average of 678 foster kids per month sleeping in temporary digs last year because case workers couldn’t find homes or other facilities to take them. Sometimes the kids were taken to hotels. Often they slept in state offices.

This is hardly a new problem, but the numbers are growing distressingly worse: Last year’s tally was up nearly 50% over 2018, according to data from Child Protective Services.

While this metric deals with sleeping arrangements, the scope of the problem is much greater. Often the challenge is a shortage of beds at facilities equipped to help teens with mental health or behavioral problems — so teens continue to suffer with those problems going untreated while they’re killing time at office buildings. As long as they’re living on foldaway cots in conference rooms, under 24-hour supervision by case workers, they’re deprived of any sense of normalcy. Instead of going to school, some of these teens spend all day at their case worker’s office, the Texas Tribune reported in 2017. Some grow restless or despondent and run away.

Fixing this problem will take money and a concerted effort to develop more of the specialized housing some foster kids need. Texas lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott have a moral obligation to not leave these teens stranded.

To be sure, lawmakers have put more money toward Child Protective Services in recent years, funding more case worker positions and providing badly needed raises, as well as giving modest increases to stipends for foster parents. They have also ramped up efforts to place more foster children with relatives, which can lead to a more stable living arrangement than sending them to foster parents they don’t know.

Still, the state is woefully short on foster care beds. CPS officials say they need an additional 264 specialized foster beds statewide to meet daily estimated needs, and 721 more beds for foster children with lesser needs, Chang reported.

Unfortunately the state has been losing some of these badly needed beds in recent years, with at least one residential treatment center a year dropping its contract with the state. Advocates say these facilities struggle to provide the needed services and sufficient wages for their staff based on what the state pays them — casualties of Texas funding vital care on the cheap.

At the same time, Texas needs more foster homes equipped to serve harder-to-place kids who need special support, such as children with serious but manageable medical conditions or teens who are gay. Officials should analyze the demand for specific kinds of supportive foster homes, then develop more targeted outreach efforts to recruit and equip foster parents who can meet those special needs.

State officials point to another important solution: An online portal launching soon to provide case workers with real-time information on available beds that match a child’s needs. They estimate up to 1,900 foster beds statewide were not used on any given day in 2018 because officials didn’t know what was available.

The online portal will be a useful tool for finding existing beds — but it won’t ensure enough beds are out there. Texas must improve the funding for residential treatment centers, and increase targeted recruitment efforts for specialized foster homes, to protect the vulnerable kids in its care.

We recognize each budget cycle brings expensive demands on state lawmakers. But we urge them to consider the cost borne by foster children, and our state, when we continue to fail these kids.

Those who went through the foster care system are twice as likely as combat veterans to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Teens exit foster care when the turn 18. By age 19, more than a quarter of them have landed in jail, and just as many have experienced homelessness. One in three former foster kids living on the street becomes involved in prostitution.

Among the young women who were in long-term foster care, nearly half become pregnant within a year of their 18th birthday. Seven out of 10 of those children will enter the foster care system themselves.

Texas’ job is to stop this vicious cycle. But that won’t happen while foster kids are crammed into state offices instead of placed in housing that meets their needs.