NCAA’s motive should

be protecting students

Re: Dec. 15 article, “Predator pipeline.”

There should be no surprise at the facts presented in Kenny Jacoby’s article.

Let’s start with motivation, one definition of which is, “the reason(s) a person or group acts or behaves in a particular way.” People and groups act as their motivations direct.

Businesses (e.g., the NCAA and its member institutions) are primarily financially motivated. Being motivated to “do good” is not a priority, unless there is some financial motive associated with marketing their social benefit.

Unfortunately, being too narrowly focused on finances can be problematic. As a psychologist and mental health care provider, I believe it is possible for NCAA institutions to protect students and others. However, until our social systems are constructed in a way that motivate groups like the NCAA to become truly beacons of prosocial behavior, change is unlikely. I applaud Mr. Jacoby’s article. Illuminating this topic can only help improve NCAA’s motivations.

Michael B. Johnson, Aviano, Italy

Krugman’s predictions

haven’t held up

Re: Nov. 9, 2016, commentary, “The economic fallout,” and Dec. 14 commentary, “Climate denial and the party that ruined the planet.”

When Donald Trump shocked the world three years ago, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman wrote in the New York Times that financial markets would plunge and "never" recover. Claiming that "my specialty" is markets and their gyrations, he also predicted that Trump's election would generate "a global recession, with no end in sight."

True, economic science is not exact. But it is science, and readers of Krugman's opinion columns should expect a bit of humility from such a "pants-on-fire" prognosticator.

Yet no such humility is evident in his op-ed of Dec. 14, in which he accuses the entire Republican party of denying climate science, about which Krugman has no more academic expertise than you or I or Joe Blow.

Revered by denizens of left-wing bubbles and obscenely compensated for his opinions and predictions, Krugman is a joke.

Don Erler, Georgetown

Once again, Trump’s

character is revealed

Another Trump tweet showing his character is his attack on 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, Time's Person of the Year.

Trump attacked her because he thought he should have been Time's Person of the Year. She responded in a humble way that made Trump look like the fool that he is.

Allan Williams, Georgetown

Most voters didn’t want

Trump to do any of this

Some say impeachment ignores the voters. But weren’t 3 million voters already ignored by the electoral college?

Some say Trump is doing what the voters put him there to do. But it wasn’t the voters, it was the electoral college.

The majority didn’t vote for a president to separate kids from their families, promote white nationalists, deny scientists’ clear findings on climate change.

They didn’t vote for a president who would take health care from millions, abandon the Kurds and take money allotted by Congress for the military to build a wall.

They did not vote for a president who would dis war hero John McCain after his death, increase the deficit and debt, widen the gap between rich and poor, or believe Russian president Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence.

And they didn’t vote for a president who would take a baby from his refugee parents at the border and send him hundreds of miles away.

Don Hammond, Austin

Time for senators to

defend Constitution

Overwhelming evidence shows that Trump deserved to be impeached. He withheld Congress-approved, taxpayer money from a country fighting for its freedom in an effort to smear his political rival, and then tried to cover it up.

Republican senators, you have to have the courage to stand up to this man. What kind of person looks at the evidence and refuses to vote his or her conscience? Didn’t you swear an oath to defend the Constitution? Is it OK to invite a foreign power to interfere in our elections?

The future of our democracy is in your hands. What will you do? What kind of America will your grandchildren live in?

Susan Sneller, Austin