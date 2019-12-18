Ferris wheel should be

a year-round attraction

I have an idea.

The Austin Trail of Lights is a wonderful holiday celebration that attracts and is enjoyed by thousands every December. The addition of the Ferris wheel several years ago was a surprise and, I believe, a success.

Here’s a wild idea. Is it possible for the Ferris wheel to become a permanent fixture?

Sure, its footprint eats up precious space, and with the Austin City Limits Music Festival concert stages requiring more and more room, it would be met with resistance. But with a well thought out plan it could work.

Maybe it should be placed near the pool or the miniature train. It could become a “destination” for many visiting Austin. Hey, snow cones in the summer and hot chocolate in the cooler months — you get the idea.

Something to think about.

Richard Metzger, Austin

Spend taxes on city’s

needs, not incentives

Re: Dec. 12 article, “Round Rock City Council OKs $390K in incentives for local firm, frozen dinner company.”

Let me get this straight. Not content with subsidizing companies to move to Round Rock, now the big brains on the City Council are giving away the taxpayers' money to companies that are already here and are just expanding.

Things must be pretty good here in Round Rock if we can hand out corporate welfare to companies for just hiring more people. The roads are all smooth and all the various city departments have all the money they need.

Did the big brains think those companies would expand somewhere else unless they received this hand-out from the taxpayers?

As one of those lowly taxpayers, I wish the council would devote more of our resources to the city's needs instead of giving them away to private companies who would expand their operations here anyway. And if they don't hire more people, so what? Traffic is bad enough as it is.

Bill Lewis, Round Rock

Follow facts, not party,

in impeachment vote

It is truly amazing to hear those who continue to support Donald Trump, stating that the Democrats want to impeach their president because he's a awful person (which of course he is), and not that he has abused the office of the presidency, violated our constitution and impeded the investigation.

Calling the investigation a hoax and a witch hunt isn't much of a response. Why don't they just look at the evidence?

I am disgusted that my congressman, Rep. Roger Williams, and both Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz continue to support Trump and deny what he did was an impeccable offense. They are clearly putting blind party loyalty ahead of preserving our country from a corrupt leader.

Jon Hornaday, Austin

Democrats are helping

Trump win reelection

Dems, I trust you understand that you have assured Mr. Trump’s reelection in 2020. Your Articles of Impeachment are flimsy at best, inadequate at worse. It doesn’t matter who your party puts forth as the Democratic candidate, because they don’t stand a chance against this sitting president.

You’ve forced Republicans to double down to defeat your candidate and they either snickering or fuming at your inept actions. I’d agree that the man is pompous and seemingly unbalanced at times, however, there are more effective ways of dealing with his type of personality. This truly saddens me because I was hoping for a real choice, someone I could get behind and support, irrespective of party affiliation.

There is a saying that I came across in high school and it has stuck with me all these years: Democracy is the only form of government that assures people get what they ultimately deserve.

Toni Hauser, Marble Falls