We all know that Austin is one of the greatest cities in the world, and the holidays are one of the most joyous times of the year. But this season can also serve as a stark reminder that while many of us are thriving, there are too many of us struggling just to make ends meet.

Too many of our neighbors are still making choices no one should ever have to make. Choices like: Should I buy groceries for the week or pay for my prescription? Should I pay my utility bill or buy my child a winter coat?

After sharing a delicious meal and enjoying some quality family time on Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is your chance to give back to this community we call home. This Giving Tuesday is a big chance to make an impact for our neighbors, right here at home: Donate to the local nonprofit of your choice and let’s spread some holiday cheer in our own backyard.

Our mission at the United Way for Greater Austin is to bring together people, ideas and resources to fight poverty in our community. Though I haven’t met all of the 47,000 people impacted by United Way’s programs, I have met some of them and they share a common thread: Everyone just wants a chance.

One gift in my life is meeting and knowing Cristina and her 2-year-old son, Antonio. By investing in Jeremiah Program, a nonprofit that helps single mothers, we wrap their entire family in support — in this case by providing affordable housing and quality early childhood care for Antonio, giving Cristina a chance to get her education and setting her on course for the career of her dreams. I think Cristina captured the essence of our mission when she said: “In three years, we won’t need this anymore. Because of this program, we will no longer be here, but will have broken the cycle.”

There’s no “us” and “them.” There’s only us, because we’re all in this together. If you met Cristina, you would give all you’ve got to make sure she and Antonio have the same opportunities so many of us have. Cristina’s story is just one example of the way I’ve seen donations change real people’s lives. Imagine the thousands more who will benefit if we all give back to local nonprofits this Giving Tuesday.

In this season of giving, so many people need you to be a part of this growing Giving Tuesday tradition. Consider donating to a local nonprofit helping to make a real change in our community. Or you can volunteer your time with an organization. Support any cause you’re passionate about: Doing good can take so many forms! Together, we can build a strong foundation for all Austinites to succeed.

Smith is the CEO for the United Way for Greater Austin. Visit unitedwayaustin.org for information.