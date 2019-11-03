“Listen to the baby!” someone shouted at a recent community meeting over the proposed school closures and other changes in the Austin school district. Attendees cheered in support of the student, who represented those directly affected by the proposal. The young boy stood in the middle of our circle and explained how much he loved his school and how badly he wanted to continue walking to his school with his mom next year.

We have lost sight of who should be at the center of decision-making in school closures: children. Amid the focus on budgetary concerns and under-enrollment are two serious considerations that Austin schools administrators are paying little attention to: the stability for children and their psychological well-being.

Dozens of scholars note the negative impact school closures have on academic achievement, attendance and student-teacher relationships, but they rely mostly on anecdotal evidence. There is little research on the psychological effects of school closures on children, teachers and other staff.

Psychologists know typical responses to major life changes include grief and loss. At these meetings, it is clear these impending closures have induced sadness and uncertainty. Several young women from Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy cried at the community meeting, detailing how much they felt loved and connected at their school. They fear the changes the proposal creates for them: a choice to attend Ann Richards — a girls’ school on the opposite side of the city, already at capacity — or enroll in a dual-gender school, which they do not want.

These real feelings of loss and grief are further exacerbated in communities that have been underserved and neglected for decades. Decades of research has shown that school closures and consolidations primarily affect minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods, disintegrating small communities and inciting trauma in their aftermath. The proposed school closures and consolidations in Austin have the potential to displace at least 4,100 students.

Of all the black students enrolled in elementary and middle schools across the district, nearly 13% would be displaced by these closures — compared to 9% of the district’s Latino kids and 4% of its white children. A majority of the affected students come from tight-knit communities in East Austin. Many are economically disadvantaged.

A study of major closings in the Chicago Public School District found that not only were communities dismantled, but a serious source of stability for children was eliminated. Long-standing student, parent and teacher relationships were disrupted. Children were separated from friends, and a significant center of stability for students was removed.

Even though the school changes scenario seeks to provide better learning environments and inspire academic opportunities for all students, it disrupts children’s place of safety and stability. There has been no meaningful attempt to mitigate the psychological trauma of school closures that risk leaving children, especially minority children and those in East Austin, extremely vulnerable. The Austin schools’ mantra of “reimagine, reinvest, reinvent” would be better served to reimagine children at the core and reinvest in its students’ mental health and well being.

We know Austin schools did not create the school changes document with the intention of hurting students. However, what district leaders failed to do is recognize the unintended consequences of a well-intended proposal. A comprehensive, holistic approach to school change must place each child’s well-being at its axis.

Decades of research highlights school closures and the negative effect on academics and community. Psychology brings to light the harm inflicted on children in response to such a major life change. Let us place the students at the center of the circle and build a proposal around them. Listen to the baby.

Olson is the assistant director of policy research in the Institute of Urban Policy Research and Analysis at the University of Texas.