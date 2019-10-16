Stay home, let others

enjoy the performance

To the ACL TV taping patrons who attended the Billie Eilish taping and were seated near me: How lucky you were to be granted access to the hottest ticket in town. So it was very interesting that you chose to talk through the entire performance and had to be reminded to put away mobile phones (twice). You were not in a bar with a jukebox playing in the background. You were attending a live performance. Do you talk through entire movies, or the ballet, or symphony?

And when more than halfway through the show the extremely patient guests in front of you turned around to ask that the talking cease, instead of politely complying, you were surprised and became indignant. You proceeded to mock and further annoy them. Unbelievable!

Next time, stay home and let someone else enjoy the live performance because you clearly don’t get it.



Tracy Mock, San Marcos

Careless gunfire puts

family in harm's way

A bullet whizzed past my wife and grandson just outside our Bastrop County home on Sunday.

Almost certainly it was fired by a neighbor who had no idea it endangered anybody.



The shooter probably thought it was safe to shoot at a target tacked to a tree and did not realize that a rifle bullet can travel miles unless stopped by an earthen berm.



We have lived on this land for 41 years and until yesterday we never paid much attention to the gunshots we hear on a typical weekend. I guess I always assumed my neighbors had enough common sense to shoot safely.



How do I protect my family now that I know when I hear gunshots it could be from a careless neighbor a mile away who has no idea the bullets might reach our home?



Don Chapman, Elgin

Former governor will

sit out the next dance

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry should should have continued with activities like "Dancing with the Stars" because President Trump is going to waltz all over him.



A common misstep for a Trump appointee is trying to lead. As Secretary of Energy, Perry’s time in office was to only curtsy to his liege.



Taking a knee now will probably earn Perry the boot. Not a bad thing for a Texan because every son of the Lone Star State knows boots help a cowboy sit straight in the saddle.

The familiar strains of “The Yellow Rose of Texas” will sound heavenly to the cowpoke exiting an arena where truth is interpreted only by the denizens tap dancing around it.

Mary Alice Altorfer, New Braunfels

Trump investigations

consume our attention



Re: Oct. 14 article, "Voters weary of more Trump investigations."

Regarding the Oct. 14 article "Voters weary of more Trump investigations," I agree. We are tired but if there weren't an abundance of legitimate reasons for impeaching this president we could spend our time doing more productive things.

When the president of the U.S. lies and colludes with foreign governments to promote his own future, using taxpayer money, one cannot simply turn their back and pretend this is normal. Our country is finding itself in the throws of becoming a dictatorship and the fight goes on. There's much too much at stake for us to simply turn our backs and go play a round of golf.

Jeri Porter, West Lake Hills

In defiance, Yovanovitch

displayed her patriotism

After hearing former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testify before Congress, in defiance of Donald Trump, it is clear that she is much more intelligent and patriotic than Trump, who had her removed from Ukraine because she was an obstacle to his plan to discredit Joe Biden.

His presidency has been infected with fellow crooks from the beginning as evidenced by the number now in prison or awaiting sentencing, along with Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin, William Barr and Rudy Giuliani.

It seems clear now that Trump would not have been elected without Russia's help and he knows he will not be re-elected without foreign interference.

Allan Williams, Georgetown