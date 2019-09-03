National campaigning?

No, only in battlegrounds.

Re: Aug. 29 commentary, "Democrats may change minds about the National Popular Vote."

George Will tells us the Electoral College “has served the nation well” despite “victories” of candidates who lost the popular vote. According to Will, “it encourages national campaigning and coalition building” and “it tempers majoritarianism in order to strengthen Federalism.”

Huh?

What I do know is that candidates don’t bother to campaign in solidly red or solidly blue states. Instead, all the campaigning is done in the so-called “battleground” states. Is this what Will means by “national campaigning”? As for tempering “majoritarianism” I think he means he’s glad that Republicans get to be president even if the Democrat gets more votes.

We are familiar with Republican Bush’s “victory” over Democrat Gore and Republican Trump’s “victory” over Democrat Clinton. What about Republican Hayes’s “victory” over Democrat Tilden in 1876 and Republican Harrison’s “victory” over Democrat Cleveland in 1888? I sense a pattern. I think Will does too.

Jack Bishop, Austin

An affordable home

can be found in Austin

Re: Aug. 29 letter to the editor, "Help residents who can’t afford to stay."

A reader complains that city resources go to the homeless instead of to “those of us who work hard.”

While in the workplace we need to live within a reasonable distance from work. When we retire, however, we have the luxury of relocating to near-by and very attractive, reasonably-priced alternatives, such as Wimberley, New Braunfels or San Marcos, all located in the convenient corridor between Austin and San Antonio.

In what part of the country is it possible in a large city to find cheap housing?

Even so, just three years ago a volume builder offered houses in Austin on a permanent greenbelt from the mid-$200s, meaning the mortgage payment is not more than rent would be. I live in one of them.



Molly Shannon, Austin

Identifying the causes

leading to homelessness

Let's identify and attack the root causes of homelessness.

A man or woman who is working, living with a spouse, maybe has kids, and is leading a relatively satisfying and productive life. This person makes a minor mistake, like not signaling a lane change and gets jailed. But this productive family person cannot pay bail. This person doesn't show up for work and is fired, the spouse and kids lose their home.

This is only one of many scripts that describe the paths that lead to homelessness.

There are many resources to identify causes and find the best way to resolve them with the least pain possible. Some cities found that if the homeless are placed in simple living conditions with social workers ready to help, they become productive citizens again. Maybe they just need a walk to first base in order to come home!

John F. Yeaman, Austin

Members of Congress

also bear responsibility



History will condemn this Congress — GOP and Democrats alike — for their inaction, allowing an incompetent and emotionally unstable narcissist to single-handedly push our nation toward a Constitutional crisis.



In addition to trying to control the judicial and legislative branches of our government, Donald Trump’s failed economic and foreign policies are now harming average Americans with higher costs for basic goods. The economy has slowed. The stock market is crashing. Companies have stopped expanding. There are multiple indicators of a looming recession. Aside from being a poor businessman and fraudster, we’ve had to tolerate more than 12,000 documented lies. Additionally, there have been 2,300 conflicts of interest that financially benefited him including more than 350 visits to his resorts and properties at taxpayer expense.



Members of this Congress have failed to honor their oath of office to protect and preserve our Constitution. They also must go!



Larry J. Massung, San Marcos

Amazing how critics



can read Trump's mind



Re: Aug. 26 letter to the editor, "Trump is using veterans to pander to his base."



I have a very hard time even believing that the dislike for our president extends to criticism for forgiving student debts of disabled veterans.



We owe such a huge debt to those who sacrificed in defense of our freedoms, this noble gesture is a small thing — but a good thing.



The president’s motives for any good that he espouses are always questioned by his detractors. It is interesting that they can read his mind and know his heart. What a talent!



Pat Rueter, Austin