Limiting ammunition

still preserves rights

Re: Aug. 23 article, "Gun rights group holds rally before Abbott’s first meeting on El Paso shooting."

The Second Amendment guarantees the right of citizens to bear arms. And, to quote Stephen Willeford in Friday’s paper, his AR-15 "isn’t evil."

Unfortunately, there are evil people that will use these types of weapons with high-capacity magazines to shoot many people.

Therefore, we have choices: Leave things as they are, change who can own these types of guns, or limit the capacity of bullets a firearm can hold.

Most people now are demanding that changes be made.

I am not sure I want the government deciding who can own certain weapons. The arrest of the man in Pease Park who was granted a permit, while having a felony arrest, shows that errors and loopholes exist.

Limiting the magazine capacity of ammunition and limiting the amount of ammunition that people may purchase allows responsible gun owners their rights, while limiting the ability of people to commit mass shootings.

Peter Nieft, Austin

Steps would reduce

gun deaths in Texas

Gov. Abbott:

In 2017, there were 3,513 firearm deaths in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why not take action to make Texas one of the states with the lowest number of firearm-related deaths?

Here are some simple steps to take:

Policies and programs that identify and provide treatment for all people suffering from mental illness should be a priority. Enstate a red flag law, a gun violence prevention law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. Texas can show that Second Amendment rights can be balanced with universal background checks. A University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll found Texas voters overwhelmingly support mental and criminal background checks on all gun purchases.

Gov. Abbott, what will be your legacy?

Greg Smith, Austin

Consider cyclists as

part of the solution

Re: Aug. 22 letter to the editor, "How many cyclists ride to their jobs?"

The writer complains there aren't enough cyclists riding to work to justify bike lanes.

This is like putting the horse before the cart. If there is no way to ride bikes safely then no one will.

She complains about losing parking spaces as if there is some entitlement to them. We all share the roads and it is not possible to build enough roads for all cars. Google "induced demand."

Please stop looking at cyclists as the enemy and realize we are part of the solution.



David Henderson, Austin

It's time to shift colors

and call a special session

Re: Aug. 22 article, "Abbott convenes first meeting on El Paso shooting as gun advocates rally outside."

The governor's notes listed action needed on three state laws, one "mechanism" and a statewide reporting system. Good. And now?

In my years in the Navy, when a mission was determined, and the ship was in port or at anchor, the captain announced Special Sea Detail and an order to shift colors.

That meant the Union Jack came down and the Ensign (American flag) was hoisted, signaling to all, "underway." Governor, it's time to shift colors. Special Session, now. Frankly, we are scared for our lives.

Leroy Haverlah, Austin

Lives saved by armed

citizens are worthy too

Re: Aug. 23 letter to the editor, "Research contradicts writer's take on guns."

A recent letter writer opined against right to carry laws but did admit that there were times when an armed citizen had successfully intervened in a shooting. May we assume that some lives might've been saved by those timely acts?

Well, as we are so often reminded by those opposed to gun ownership, "if even one precious life can be saved ... ," then aren't even those lives saved by an armed citizen worthy too? It seems that some lives are more precious than others, depending on how they are saved.



Gary Brantley, Cameron