It's a sad day for the Winters Police Department when they stop an elderly widow that has lived in Winters for over 50 years living on a fixed income on Main Street for going 5 miles over the limit and give her a ticket that will cost $150. But they can't seem to do anything about the 18-wheelers that speed through town that if you're trying to get out of your vehicle watch your door because they will take it off! Guess they've never heard of warning ticket? Or was there an ulterior motive? Seems there have been several local resident targeted lately? Just saying...

Concerned citizen,

Eva Reyna