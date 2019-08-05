It's not a coincidence that the House's lone black Republican, Rep. Will Hurd, Texas, is retiring in the weeks after President Donald Trump significantly ramped up his racially divisive rhetoric.

The Republican Party under Trump is becoming a party that is not welcoming to someone such as Hurd. He was one of four House Republicans who voted last month to condemn Trump's racist tweets that four minority lawmakers should "go back" home. Two of those four GOP House members are retiring. Now there is just one black Republican in all of Congress, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

That reality stings for the Republican Party, at least the section of it that still thinks racial inclusivity, not inflammation, is its future.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, Hurd referenced Trump's outright racist tweets that four minority congresswomen should "go back" to their homes.

"When you imply that because someone doesn't look like you, in telling them to go back to Africa or wherever, you're implying that they're not an American, and you're implying that they have less worth than you," Hurd said.

Hurd represents the exact kind of district Republicans need to hold on to or win to retake the majority in 2020. His border district is 70 percent Hispanic; it's a battleground district in a state with the potential to become a battleground state.

Hurd's district is an example of the places where many think the not-too-distant battles for power will play out. He doesn't seem to see much future there for his party, at least not under Trump.

"When you look at trends, the two-largest growing groups of voters are Latinos and young people. And we know what the broader trends are happening there," Hurd said.

If Democrats can get a foothold in Texas congressional races, or even statewide, it could entirely change the balance of power in Washington; Texas is that big and important. (As former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke noted at the primary debate last week, Texas has 38 electoral votes.)

Last year, Democrats picked up two seats in Texas, and O'Rourke nearly unseated Sen. Ted Cruz. Hurd's district was always a top target for Democrats, but now, the seat gets that much more difficult for Republicans to keep without a popular incumbent. Another retiring Texas Republican, Rep. Pete Olson, could present a pickup opportunity for Democrats, too. And Democrats have recruited former viral congressional candidate MJ Hegar to take on Sen. John Cornyn, R, in 2020.

But Hurd's retirement reverberates beyond Texas for Republicans. He is one of nine Republican House lawmakers to call it quits rather than try to run for reelection under Trump, opening up seats across the country for Democrats to try to seize.

Also unhelpful to Republicans: A disproportionate number of retirements have been of women. House Republicans are losing two of their 13 female lawmakers. One of them, Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama, struggled to win her primary in her 2018 reelection after voters in her district held a grudge against her for saying she wouldn't vote for Trump after he was caught on tape bragging about sexually harassing women.

Why are so many Republicans retiring? This is the first year in nearly a decade that Republicans have been in the minority, which is certainly one contributing factor. The House is a majority-rule chamber in every aspect (how committees spend their time, what bills you vote on, and whether your side's bills win or lose), so being in the minority isn't very fun.

But Trump has also been making life difficult for these lawmakers. With very few exceptions, none of them want to be talking about how "dangerous and filthy" inner cities are, or trying to defend tariffs on China when Republicans have traditionally opposed tariffs, or why Trump gives Russian President Vladimir Putin the benefit of the doubt about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election over his own intelligence agencies, or any number of policy and political indignities Trump has put the party through.

The transformation of the Republican Party to the Party of Trump has not been pretty for many Republicans. And of the retirements, none highlights that more than that of Hurd.

Phillips writes about politics for The Washington Post.