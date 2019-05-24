As we enjoy the blessings of family and friends this Memorial Day, let us all take a moment to recollect the reason for this day. Today, we honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives, so that we may enjoy the freedoms we hold so dear.

I ask you to unite with family and friends in a national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. to reflect on the sacrifices made in defense of our values and to remember our service members lost in service to our nation.

For over 150 years, Memorial Day has been a national holiday honoring those who died in service to our nation. Let us remember our history and see our present, so that the thousands of Americans who have served and lost their lives to war, from days past to present, will not be forgotten.

On this day, we remember those who gallantly fought for each one of us. Their courage and sacrifice will always be remembered and honored across this great state, this great nation and most importantly, in our hearts.

Sincerely,

Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr.

Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission