In not challenging Cornyn,

O'Rourke hurts Democrats

Beto O'Rourke's decision not to challenge Sen. John Cornyn respectfully, gently, but-oh-so-definitively kneecapped state and national Democrats. Even when he had missteps around issues and with strategies sometimes fissured with faults, his campaign against Sen. Cruz burned with dynamic viability — something long lost to the Texas Democrats' statewide efforts.



After having duked it out with Cruz, O'Rourke was standing in the statewide political boxing ring. His energy neatly contrasted against a smug Cruz and would have been distinct against a lumbering, lethargic Cornyn. But with O'Rourke declining another senatorial run, Cornyn, once tensed with Beto fears, will smirk while Dems grope to pull themselves into the ring.



In a statewide race, O'Rourke's gravitational pull might have beckoned up-ticket voting to sway Texas into swing statehood. But the possibilities of cascading consequences of a duo state/national Dem win, now is only a lifeless future on the road not taken.



M.J. Cole, Austin

Bill characterization

wasn't accurate, fair

Re: March 9 letter to the editor, "Vote against bill was a vote for infanticide."

In Saturday’s edition, a letter regarding the U.S. Senate vote was misleading and not accurate.



In 2002 a bill titled Born Alive Infants Protection Act was passed and is still in place.This law mandates that attending health care practitioners take all measures to save a newborn child, regardless if the birth was desired or an attempted abortion.



The Feb. 25 vote was on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, and intended to dictate specific procedures that had to be taken for a failed abortion, and set specific penalties for not doing so.



I believe the proposed bill was another attempt by the pro-life faction to put more restrictions on abortion providers. I do not believe that the failure of the bills passage will cause infanticide in any manner, and to accuse public officeholders of such is neither accurate nor fair.



Peter Nieft, Austin

The gamble in electing

elderly to presidency

As we ruefully watch Trump slide into his dotage, America needs to make this resolution: no more old white men in high office. That's you, Bernie, Biden, Cornyn. Two-plus hours of embarrassingly incompetent rantings by Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference should have removed all questions about his mental state. We suffered years of President Reagan's developing senility unaware, because his staff protected him from public display. With Trump that is not possible.

The research from the group Alzheimer's Research UK, estimate that one in 6 persons currently of age 70, are subject to some form of dementia. Adding years increases the odds of being among those sliding into dementia. Because that decline takes years, mostly unnoticed, choosing anyone past prime time for important government office, is a perilous crap shoot. The Trump era has shown that there is no viable way to remove a mentally unfit and dangerous man from elected office.

Billie Reaney, Georgetown

Dreams of an interstate

without the 18-wheelers

I am regularly a visitor to your fine city, volunteering for a non-profit and socializing, so my experience in traffic is current. Could it be reasonable to defer money being spent on high-cost highway construction to experimental toll changes for trucks on Texas 130? Or eliminate those tolls for trucks? It may move most trucks to that route.

I can’t imagine Interstate 35 without trucks, but it’s fun to dream about.

Richard Stillman, Belton

Retirees overdue for

cost of living increase

The legislators and governor need to quit ignoring the State of Texas Retirees and give them a cost of living adjustment increase. They have received absolutely nothing since 2002! That is 17 years of continually being overlooked by the legislature and the governor of Texas. Our purchase power is now 25 percent less without any COLA. This is just unacceptable.

My challenge to the legislature and governor during the legislative session is step up and budget a long overdue cost of living adjustment for the state retirees who were loyal employees for decades to the state of Texas. Show them some respect and allot a double-digit COLA.

Valerie Koy, Georgetown