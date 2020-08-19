Private services will be held for Anthony J. "Tony" Andrade Jr., 77, of Early. He died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in a Midland hospital.

He was born in New Bedford, Mass. to Anthony J. Andrade Sr. and Anna (Ponte) Andrade. He served in the Army and later worked as a lineman.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Andrade; sons, Gregg Andrade and Joel B. Andrade, both of Westport, Mass; two daughters, Julie Manley of Westport, Mass. and Jessica Maluch of Dubai, UAE; eight grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Wozniak and Carlos Andrade.

Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, 3016 Milam Dr., Brownwood, TX 76801.

