Jimmy William McCord, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home in Ballinger, Texas.

Jimmy was born on March 30, 1933, to James and Annie (Haynes) McCord in San Angelo, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp during the end of the Korean war and was discharged as a SGT E-5. He married JoAnn Deaton on

March 29, 1953 in San Angelo. Jimmy loved all animals and his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Annie, and his wife JoAnn. Jimmy is survived by his children; daughter Ann McCord of Ballinger; son Jimmy Roy McCord and wife Sandra of Burnet, Texas; and daughter Mary Sorrells and husband Arnold of Hobbs, New Mexico. He is also remembered by his grandchildren Steven,Scott, Staci, Jimmy, Brandon, and Matthew; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

At this time, due to the current COVID-19 crisis no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Meals on Wheels of Ballinger in Jimmy's honor.

Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger.

