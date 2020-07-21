Donald Ray King, 51, of Paige, Texas, left the world to be with Jesus on July 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Donald was born in Austin, Texas, to Joe Louis King and Patsy Cordell King on Oct. 9, 1968. Donald was a wonderful husband to Cheri King and proud daddy to Amber Lynn King. Donald had one grandson, Jeremiah Juarez, who was the light of his life. Everyone who knew Donald loved him because he carried the love of God in his heart. Donald’s desire was to share the word of God with everyone he met.