Mamie Williams, a proud, life-long resident of Texas, passed Monday the 6th of July at her residence in Waxahachie.

Mamie is survived by her daughter, Donna Bennett (husband Don); daughter, Cynthia Williams; granddaughters, Melanie Reynolds (husband Andy), Amy Coody (husband Jake), and Rachel Kinnison (husband Ben); eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Sophia, Avery, Elena, Sonia, Ellis, and Marshall; sister, Bernice Tapp (husband Alex); brother Dalton (wife Jessie); and sister-in-law, Anna Hevron.

Mamie is preceded in death by her husband, Don Williams; parents, Aston Hevron, Willie Houston McKinney, and O. E. "Bill" McKinney; and brother, Don Earl "Bucky" Hevron.

Born on April 19, 1934, in Cooper, Texas, Mamie excelled in her schooling and eventually received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She taught hundreds of students at multiple public school districts while raising her two beautiful daughters with her husband.

Mamie enjoyed traveling, cooking and sharing her faith in Jesus. She attended Farley Street Baptist and First Baptist, both churches in Waxahachie.

Her home was filled with pictures of family, bluebonnets, and a variety of bird decor collected throughout her years. She was an avid reader, a talented quilter, a devout volunteer, and an advocate for public education.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Education Foundation for Waxahachie ISD to honor Mamie’s lifelong love of learning.