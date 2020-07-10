Feb. 1, 1957- June 28, 2020

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Elia Martinez was called HOME.

Elia was a great believer in Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Landmark Baptist Church and her seat on the third row from the back will not be the same without her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Juaquin and Santiaga Martinez; her aunt, Tabita Esparza; her sister, Josie Barajas; and brothers, Johnny Barajas, Lee Esparza, Ray Esparza and Jumbo Martinez.

Elia is survived by her three children, Tabitha Hall, Samantha Hall, and Michael Jason Hall; eight grandchildren, Sabrina, Serena, Jazmin, Preston, Abigail, Ethan, Eli and Whitley; and one great-grandchild Dylin. She is also survived by three sisters, three brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends from all over.

At this time services are pending.