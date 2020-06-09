T.J. Lewis, 84, of Brookesmith died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A celebration of his life, family, and faith will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church in Brownwood with the Rev. Carol Roberts and Dr. Gerry Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.

Private interment will be held at a later date at the Glen Cove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

