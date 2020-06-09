Leo Owens, age 94, of Nashville, Arkansas, passed away June 6, 2020 in Nashville, Arkasas. He was born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Van Alstyne to the late Jesse Joe Owens and Lille Edmison.

Mr. Owens served in World War II in the United States Army. He was injured and received the Purple Heart for this. He was a deacon of the First Baptist Church in Van Alstyne, and later served as deacon in the First Baptist Church in Nashville, Arkansas. Leo was a mason. He was a loving father to his children and grandchildren and was a good man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joan Owens, stepfather L.J. Edmison and his brother, Joe Owens.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet Craver and husband Larry, who was like a son, of Nashville; a brother, James V. Owens of Whitewright, Texas; grandson Toby Craver and wife Amanda of Mt. Ida; four great-grandchildren Carrie and Brent Craver of Grannis, and Karlie and Caroline Craver of Mt. Ida; and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were held June 9, 2020 at Restland Memorial Park with Bro. Kevin Sartin and Bro. David Blasé officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

