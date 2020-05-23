Gary Williams, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene.

Gary was born on February 14, 1941, to D.H. and Eula (Morgan) Williams in Hamilton, Texas. He was a very skilled carpenter, he worked with the famous Herman Bennet on many of the houses built during the 60’ and 70’s. He also built cabinets. Gary created many fabulous wood items. He attended Fourth and Stewart Church of Christ.

Gary is survived by his wife, Vickie Williams of Brownwood; his two beloved daughters, Robin Allen and husband Craig of Brownwood and Romaine Perez of Austin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Judi Rana, Gina Stevens, and Rachel Messmer, step-son, R.J. Salas; brother, Dwight Williams and wife Jawana of Dallas; and his dog who he adored, Consuelo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 sisters, Wanda Dean Young and Peggy Clippinger.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to the Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801)

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31