Joyce Flangin, a native of Waxahachie, passed May 7, 2020. Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery.
Joyce Flangin, a native of Waxahachie, passed May 7, 2020. Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.