Glenn Gloyd Whitaker

Born: July 26, 1925

The son of Orbin and Lilla Ada Boshier Whitaker. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, five brothers and one sister. Brothers: Raymond Caldwell, Erby, Willous, Frank and Elmer Whitaker; and sister Anna Bell Neill. He is survived by his wife Wanda June Whitaker and sister Wanda Burns of Dothan, Alabama; sister-in-law Jackie Cavender and husband, Bob, of Van Alstyne; Deane Berry of Hellertown, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Francis Bush of Whitewright, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1943. He was co-captain of 1943 football team.

He married June Bush on Nov. 27, 1943 in Durant, Oklahoma, and celebrated 76 years of marriage. She was the love of his life.

He was drafted into the United States Army in April 1945 in World War II. He took Army combat training at Camp Hood and was stationed in occupied Japan with the 8th Army Division. He was honorably discharged in Nov. 1946.

He worked at LTV Aircraft for 35 years and retired in 1983.

He always looked for the best in everyone. His words were always good. His hobbies were many and he enjoyed life to the fullest. Glenn enjoyed the beauty of the world, the colors of the trees. He loved the beautiful sunsets.

Glenn loved old cars and had a 1923 Model T and he also built a boat. He also loved to run and ran over 500 miles the summer of 1991 for a contest at the First Baptist Church. He was also a pilot and in the early years of their marriage they purchased an airplane.

Glenn was a proud and hardworking Mason for over 58 years. He was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason at Sam R. Hamilton Lodge # 1031 in Grand Prairie in 1961. He was also a member and Past Master of Mantua Lodge #209 and Howe Lodge #430. He was appointed District Deputy Grand Master of the 4th Masonic District of Texas in 2001. Glenn was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and was presented the Golden Trowel award for exceptional service by the Grand Lodge of Texas.

Glenn and June were active for many years in the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a charter member of Leah Elliott Chapter # 1119. Glenn served as the Worthy Grand Patron Order of the Eastern Star in 1991-1992. They attended over 50 schools and banquets and visited 218 chapters in Texas during that year.

Glenn was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Alstyne where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday school teacher for many years. He was well thought of by all members of the Church.

As we all know, Glenn loved and was loved by his wife, June. They shared that love with many.

A public come and go visitation will be April 19, 2020 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Funeral services will be held private for family only at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel.

