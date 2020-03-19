Michael Wade Koi, 48, of Bastrop, Texas, died peacefully in his sleep after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He never complained or asked, “Why me?” Mike was born to Miki and Yvonne Koi on Jan. 31, 1972, in Austin, Texas.

Mike is survived by wife Leslie Koi; dad and mom Miki and Yvonne Koi; brother Nathan Koi (Julie); sister Niki White; his children Zane, Braden, Chance and Harper Koi; nieces Avery Koi, Peyton and Parker White, and nephew Trevor Koi; stepchildren Katlyn, Tori, Autry and Bo of Hutto.

Services will be private.