Funeral services for Lillie McGary, 101, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the funeral home.

She passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

She was born May 22, 1918 in Bandera County to Louie Jess Slaughter and Serena Montie Besseent Slaughter. She married R.V. McGary May 23, 1937 in Goldthwaite.

Survivors include daughter and spouse Pat Taylor and Cary of Goldthwaite; daughter-in-law, Cheryl McGary of Lexington; granddaughters, Carrie Roddy and Holly Wallingford; grandsons, Trey Taylor, Brandon Taylor and Katie, Justin McGray and Erin, Cullun Roberts, Clayton Robbins; great-grandchildren, Chris Roddy and Alyssa, Link Taylor, Amanda Roddy, Kaitlyn McGary, and Jaidyn McGary; great-great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Roddy, Jayden Roddy, Cooper Roddy, Jax Roddy, and Cohen Roddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and son, Larry McGary.