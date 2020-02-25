Nancy Baker Pelham, 96, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Sinclair Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Stubbs officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Sinclair Baptist Church.

Mrs. Pelham was a native of Brownwood but had made her home in Milledgeville, Georgia for the past 40 years. She worked for Boeing for a number of years. She was a member of Sinclair Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Pelham; son, James Randall Pelham; and a grea-grandson, Parker Bennett East.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Sabra Pelham (Karl Welzenbach) of Spokane, Washington; grandson, Scott Pelham (Kristie) of Dallas; a sister, Pearl Hattaway of Sandersville, Georgia; great-grandchildren Auriona East, Sam Pelham, Ellie Pelham; great-great-grandchild, Carter Rineman; and daughter-in-law. Connie Pelham-Oliver of Lawrence, Kansas.

Moores Funeral Home & Crematory of Milledgeville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.