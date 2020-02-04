CARBON - James Lee Duncan, Jim to friends and family, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 in Carbon, TX. Jim was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Des Moines, IA to devoted parents, Jerry and Neola Duncan.

Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 21 years, Betty Duncan of Carbon, TX. Jim is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Joe Duncan Jr. of CA and Eddie Duncan of CA along with three sisters, Judy Nicholson of IA, Sindy Twedt of OK and Sandy Duncan of CA. Jim had one brother, Donnie Duncan, that preceded him in death.

Jim was a passionate and loved man who excelled in the Quarter Horse business. He was an avid roper but his true love was raising and showing Halter Bred Quarter Horses. The highlight of his life was raising and showing Dun Up The Assets to be the first Bayer Select Amateur World Champion weanling stallion in Amarillo, TX in 2004 and showing his breeding stallion, First Team All State, to be 3rd in the nation in halter in 2002 winning many Circuit Championships in several states along the way.

Jim was a Vietnam veteran who honorably served his country in the air force doing search and rescue training. It is wished that you remember Jim for his passion toward people and animals and his big-hearted personality. He was the type of man that would give you his last dime if you needed it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim’s wish was to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. A notice will be published as to the date, time and location.