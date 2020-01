Bonnie Earlene Jayroe, 76, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jayroe; and sister, Wynell Andrews.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Billy Jayroe (Reyna Andrade), and John Jayroe and wife Cleybis; brother, Eugene Andrews; sister, Isola Johnson; and grandchildren, Cutter Jayroe, Ricky Jayroe, Leany Offendel.