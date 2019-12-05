John R. “Bob” Marshall, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at a local nursing home.

Bob was born to Thelma Gabhert on March 13, 1933, in Austin; he was later adopted by Cecil Marshall and Alyce. He went to Brownwood schools and attended Daniel Baker College. When it sold, he finished his college at Howard Payne University with a degree in business and a minor in education; he had a lifetime teaching degree. Bob joined the Army and was a guided missile instructor at Fort Bliss, El Paso. He returned to Brownwood and went to work at Southwestern Telephone Co. He retired from the Texas Highway Department after 31 years.

Bob married Peggy Hamby in 1953 and they had a son, Robin, and a daughter, Jamye. Bob coached little league baseball for many years and dearly loved all of his “boys.” His hobbies included gardening and fishing with Robin. He served as secretary of Elks Lodge. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He loved bowling and worked at the bowling alley for many years. He rocked their house and built a rock fence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved son, Robin.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy; daughter, Jamye Marshall Anglin and husband Kenneth of Temple; granddaughters, Kerri Marshall Koenig and husband Lars of Lubbock, Bobye Marshall Powell and companion Kolby Holmes of Brownwood; a grandson, Jordan Anglin whom he called “Cowboy” of Houston; five great-granddaughters, Lily and Calleigh Koenig of Lubbock, Ryleigh Powell of Bangs, Sawyer Powell and Kamdyn Holmes of Brownwood; and grandson-in-law, Bryan Powell and wife Holly of Bangs.

As per his request he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

A special thanks to Songbird Lodge for the care they gave Bob during his final days.

