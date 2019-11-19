Shirley Catherine Geron, 70, of Bangs, was called home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Heartland Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at First Baptist Church in Bangs, with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery.

Shirley was born Sunday, May 1, 1949 in Rising Star to Buddy and Modiene Allen. Shirley and her parents lived in Rising Star, before moving to Bangs. She received her education at Bangs ISD, where she later graduated. Shortly after graduation, she married her childhood sweetheart, Darrel Geron, on Jan. 4, 1969, and they began their family and were blessed with two children, Roddy and Nicona. She attended Howard Payne University, and worked as a bus driver for Bangs ISD, an independent nail technician, a communication technician for Web Access in Santa Anna and most recently at Brownwood Regional Medical Center before retiring. She loved to crochet, sew and cook for her family and those closest to her. Shirley was happiest when she had her family all together. She was lovingly known as ‘Gooey’ by her grandchildren.

Shirley is part of a family blessed with many miracles. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Darrel Geron of Bangs; son, Roddy Geron and wife Roycelyn of Bangs and their children, Shelby, Wyatt, Marion and Georgia Geron; daughter, Nicona (Nicky) Geron of Bangs and her children, Seth Simpson, Ethan and Nickoles Hoover and Michaela Patterson. She is also survived by her brother, Ecky Allen and wife Glenna, their daughter, Denise Pruitt of Bangs and her children, Chase Watson and wife, Casie of Midland and Ryli Pruitt of Bangs; their son, Brian Allen and wife Michelle and children, Theron and Cason Allen, all of Cross Plains; brother-in-laws, Tommy Geron and wife Linda of Gustine, Jim Geron and wife Connie of Bangs; several other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Modiene Allen.

