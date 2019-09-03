A funeral service for June Marie Hoffman, 75, of Paint Rock, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Paint Rock Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the funeral home.

She passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at a San Antonio hospital.

She was born Jan. 8, 1944, to Fred and Louise (Davis) Hoffman.

Survivors include her children, Tracy Kunkel of Odessa, Chad Kunkel of San Antonio, and Weston Kunkel of Odessa; siblings, Joann Mika of San Angelo, Charles Hoffman of Fort Worth, Hansel Hoffman and Howard Hoffman, both of Paint Rock, and Troy Hoffman of San Angelo; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tony Kunkel; and brother, Wayne Hoffman.