MINERAL WELLS - Jessie Marie McKenzie, 92, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on June 23, 2019. Born April 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Hazel Barron Pack of Stephenville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband W.A. (Bud ) McKenzie of Weatherford, Texas, and her sister, Dorothy Gordon of Stephenville, Texas.

Marie spent her childhood in Huckabay, Texas where she enjoyed playing basketball for Pigeon and Huckabay school teams. Along with her sister, Marie spent her early life helping on the family dairy and peanut farm. After completing high school in 1945, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas to work as an administrative assistant at Justin Boots and Dickies. It was in Fort Worth where she met and married Bud McKenzie in 1955. They would soon move to Cool, Texas to help care for Bud’s mother. Marie lived many years in Cool, Texas until she moved to an assisted living home in Mineral Wells. Then in 2017 she transferred to a nursing center in Weatherford where she remained until her death.

She is survived by her children Vickie Zell and husband, Glen of Cool, Texas and Rickie McKenzie and wife, Lisa of Cool, Texas. Also, Marie is survived by her grandchildren Bret Wilson of Aledo, Texas, Amanda Howard of Springtown, Texas, and Hollie Page of Weatherford, Texas, and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home in Mineral Wells, Texas with the memorial service Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Interment to follow at the Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells, Texas. The family welcomes anyone wishing to attend.