Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Helen Loretta French, age 80, of Blanket went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Funeral services for Loretta will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Salt Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Mize officiating; burial will follow at Pendergrass Cemetery in Sidney. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Loretta was born on April 10, 1938, to O.B. and Violet (Montgomery) Reed in Joinerville She married Clois Gayland French on July 16, 1960, in Cleburne. They made their home in Fort Worth and later in Blanket. She was a member of Salt Creek Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society.

Loretta is survived by her children, Gayland Lee French and wife Dianne of Washington, D.C., Karla Williams and husband John of Brownwood, Gary Dean French and wife Sherrie of Abilene; 11 grandchildren: Rachel Griffin and husband Tim, Shaun Davidson and wife Gina, John Williams and wife Michelle, Christine Pizarro, Jessie Grimes and husband Billy, Magen Storey and husband Clay, Haley French, Logan French, Amanda, Sara, and Matthew French; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara June Faris and husband Bill of Irving; brother, Ronnie Reed and wife Linda of Cleburne; niece, Dianna Reed of San Angelo; and adopted daughter, Dana Cyr of Brownwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.G. French; parents; two brothers, John D. Reed, Jerry Reed; and a sister, Shirley Evans.

