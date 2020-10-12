The names of 24 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma, including one with ties to Bryan County, were dedicated Oct. 9 on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial during the 52nd Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service.

The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Oklahoma City.

The officers’ names were engraved on the memorial last April in time for the state’s memorial service originally set for May 8, but the service had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Sheriff Jarid D. Taylor of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office was among those added to the memorial. He died early the morning of Jan. 14 of this year in a single- vehicle accident when his car ran off the road and struck a tree while enroute to an emergency call east of Durant.

The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state law enforcement memorial in the nation. It was dedicated May 15, 1969. Additional information about the memorial and the over 800 fallen law enforcement officers honored is available at oklemem.com.