BONHAM — Taylor Hayes had nine kills and three blocks as Pottsboro defeated Bonham, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, in District 11-3A action to pull into a tie with the Lady Warriors for third place.

Hannah Fellinger added six kills and six blocks, Ciara Redden put down five kills, Hadley Williams handed out 15 assists to go with six digs and Jordyn Hampton chipped in six assists and two blocks for Pottsboro (11-5, 4-3), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Whitewright 3, Bells 1

In Whitewright, Callie McGee had 14 kills and 13 digs as the Lady Tigers defeated Bells, 11-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18, in 11-3A action.

Ashton Long added five kills, five blocks and four digs and Gracie Robinson collected 19 digs for sixth-place Whitewright (8-9, 2-4), which hosts Bonham on Friday.

Gabby Smith had nine kills and four digs, Jaiden Tocquigny added six kills and two blocks, Kayton Arnold put down five kills, Cheznie Hale handed out nine assists, Blair Baker chipped six assists and Mia Moore finished with four assists and three digs for fifth-place Bells (8-8, 3-4), which is scheduled to play at Gunter on Friday.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Sherman 0

In Prosper, Nikki Jackman had four kills and seven digs for Sherman but Prosper Rock Hill defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14, in the District 10-5A opener.

Ryan Dobbs also put down four kills, Samantha Graham totaled four kills, five assists and two aces and Jenica Fielder handed out 11 assists to go with three aces for Sherman (1-7, 0-1), which hosts McKinney North on Friday.

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Denison, Maddie Harrington had eight kills for Denison but Wylie East defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18, in the 10-5A opener.

Chloe Deweber added four kills and five digs, Katherine Hodge also put down four kills, Akadia Pace collected nine digs and Breanna Branch totaled three kills and three digs for Denison (0-6, 0-1), which plays at Princeton on Friday.

District 10-3A

Boyd 3, Whitesboro 0

In Boyd, Aubri Falco had four kills, six assists and four digs for Whitesboro but district co-leader Boyd defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11, in district action.

Libby Langford put down four kills, Elly Harper handed out eight assists, Maddy Cole collected 12 digs and BreAnn Beste chipped in seven digs for Whitesboro (4-11, 2-5), which is tied with Valley View and Paradise in fifth place. The Lady Bearcats play at Ponder on Friday.

Boyd improved to 18-3 overall and 6-1 in district play.

Paradise 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 loss against Paradise in district action.

S&S (1-12, 0-7) will travel to Valley View on Friday afternoon.

Paradise improved to 7-12 overall and 2-5 in district play.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Trenton 0

In Trenton, Chloe Farrer had 20 kills, 18 digs and three blocks as first-place Tom Bean defeated Trenton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-20, in district action.

Kaitlyn Lind added eight kills, three blocks and four digs, Kyndle Selman chipped in six kills, five aces and three digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 36 assists to go with seven digs and three blocks, Morgan Stroud collected 18 digs, Emma Lowing totaled seven kills, six digs and a pair of blocks, Laramie finished with four kills, five aces and 16 digs and Delaney Hemming contributed 10 digs and three aces for Tom Bean (13-4, 7-0), which has won 11 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats host fourth-place Dodd City on Friday afternoon.

Trenton fell into a tie with Wolfe City for fifth place.

Collinsville 3, Savoy 0

In Savoy, the second-place Lady Pirates earned a 25-5, 25-6, 25-14 sweep against Savoy in district action.

Collinsville (8-9, 5-2), which is tied for second with Tioga, will host Wolfe City on Friday afternoon.

Tioga 3, Wolfe City 2

In Wolfe City, the second-place Lady Bulldogs survived against Wolfe City, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9, in district action.

Tioga, which is tied for second with Collinsville, will host Trenton on Friday afternoon.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 3, Fort Worth Bethesda 2

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd put down 12 kills as Texoma Christian rallied past Fort Worth Bethesda, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 25-10, 15-12, in district action.

Claire Tarpley collected 20 digs, Paige Miller added nine digs and Anzley Poe chipped in eight digs for Texoma Christian (2-7, 1-2), which is off until playing at Weatherford Christian on Tuesday.